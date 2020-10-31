Global Aerostructure Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Aerostructure Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Aerostructure Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An aerostructure is a component of an aircraft’s airframe. This may include all or part of the fuselage, wings, or flight control surfaces. Companies that specialize in constructing these components are referred to as “aerostructures manufacturers,” though many larger aerospace firms with a more diversified product portfolio also build aerostructures.

Aircraft production is on the rise and the demand is fueled by a number of global factors. Despite a trend towards loading efficiency, route consolidation, and the geopolitical situation of countries such as Russia resulting in some limitations, the world GDP is up and a wealthier, growing population is leading to a higher volume of flights. In the EU especially, there is higher demand for more eco-friendly and fuel-efficient aircraft, and emerging and expanding markets are supported by large investments in China and Mexico’s attractive workforce.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

KUKA Systems

Electroimpact

Broetje-Automation

Gemcor

MTorres Diseños Industriales

SENER

REEL

LISI Aerospace

Triumph Group

Fastening Systems

Composite Systems

Civilian

Military

The Aerostructure Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Aerostructure Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

