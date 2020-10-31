Global Sprinkler Timers & Controllers Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Sprinkler Timers & Controllers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sprinkler Timers & Controllers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An irrigation controller is a device to operate automatic irrigation systems such as lawn sprinklers and drip irrigation systems. Most controllers have a means of setting the frequency of irrigation, the start time, and the duration of watering. Some controllers have additional features such as multiple programs to allow different watering frequencies for different types of plants, rain delay settings, input terminals for sensors such as rain and freeze sensors, soil moisture sensors, weather data, remote operation, etc.

Sprinkler Timers & Controllers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sprinkler Timers & Controllers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Hydropoint Data Systems

The Scotts Company

Calsense

Galcon

Rachio Inc.

Weathermatic.

Gilmour

Orbit

Skydrop

Raindrip

Gardena

Smart Controllers

Tap Timers

Basic Controllers

Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes

Golf

The Sprinkler Timers & Controllers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Sprinkler Timers & Controllers market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

