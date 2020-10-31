Global Sprinkler Timers & Controllers Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Sprinkler Timers & Controllers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sprinkler Timers & Controllers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An irrigation controller is a device to operate automatic irrigation systems such as lawn sprinklers and drip irrigation systems. Most controllers have a means of setting the frequency of irrigation, the start time, and the duration of watering. Some controllers have additional features such as multiple programs to allow different watering frequencies for different types of plants, rain delay settings, input terminals for sensors such as rain and freeze sensors, soil moisture sensors, weather data, remote operation, etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sprinkler Timers & Controllers Market
The global Sprinkler Timers & Controllers market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Sprinkler Timers & Controllers Scope and Segment
Sprinkler Timers & Controllers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sprinkler Timers & Controllers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Rain Bird Corporation
The Toro Company
Hunter Industries
Netafim
Hydropoint Data Systems
The Scotts Company
Calsense
Galcon
Rachio Inc.
Weathermatic.
Gilmour
Orbit
Skydrop
Raindrip
Gardena
Sprinkler Timers & Controllers Breakdown Data by Type
Smart Controllers
Tap Timers
Basic Controllers
Sprinkler Timers & Controllers Breakdown Data by Application
Farms
Orchard
Greenhouses
Sports Grounds
Turfs & Landscapes
Golf
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Sprinkler Timers & Controllers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Sprinkler Timers & Controllers market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Sprinkler Timers & Controllers Market Share Analysis
