Global Car Strut Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Car strut exists as a mechanical component which is intended to repel longitudinal density. Car struts provide support in outward direction and allows to keep other components detached. Car strut is a component of a vehicle chassis, car strut can be used as an inactive braces to strengthen the chassis and the body or as an active component of suspension. Car struts are basically an arrangement of shock absorber and a spring. The spring supports the weight of the vehicle and helps adapt to the road irregularities. The key purpose of a car strut is to work as a shock absorber as a damper that has the ability to provide support to the sideways loads and not along the axis of compression, which is similar to sliding pillar suspension. Because of its shock absorption property car strut must have more tough design. The most commonly used form of car strut is MacPherson strut. It contains a spring and a shock absorber in a distinct unit, because of which all wheels are affixed to the body of the car in a suspension system.

The global car strut market is driven by vehicle manufacturing industry as car struts are most commonly seen on the front and rear of small to medium cars and now large cars are trending towards strut based suspension design. Car struts are preferred as they are simple and have a low initial cost. The key factors restraining the global car strut market is because of handling and low performance and high maintenance properties.

ZF

Tenneco

KYB

Showa

Magneti Marelli

Mando

Bilstein

KONI

Anand

Hitachi

Chuannan Absorber

Ride Control

CVCT

Faw-Tokico

ALKO

Ningjiang Shanchuan

Jiangsu Bright Star

Chengdu Jiuding

Wanxiang

Yaoyong Shock

Endurance

Chongqing Sokon

BWI Group

Zhejiang Sensen

Liuzhou Carrera

S&T Motiv

Chongqing Zhongyi

Zhongxing Shock

Escorts Group

Tianjin Tiande

Car Strut Breakdown Data by Type

Coilover Strut

Gas Charged Strut

Pneumatic Strut

Car Strut Breakdown Data by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Car Strut market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Car Strut market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

