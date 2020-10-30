Global Card Printer Ribbons Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Card Printer Ribbons market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Card Printer Ribbons market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Card printer ribbons are central components of the printer card, which ensure accurate color patterns, sharp barcodes and crisp text of the card through printing technologies. They promise sharp, vivid ID cards for the stunning employee or student badges. Some ribbons are more cost-effective than others as it depends on print, color, the design of a badge and the user s application. Though mobile payment alternatives are becoming relative attractive, card share relatively high demand for other end uses and are more secure, and also many mobile payment applications require a companion card.

The major factors boosting the growth of the card printer ribbons market are consumer’s preference towards cashless payments, security issues, and identity proof. In addition, increasing usage of cards for withdrawal and payments is also a key driver for the growth of card printer ribbons market. Recently, consumers prefer using debit/credit cards to make payments at cafes, food chains, retail stores, and restaurants across the globe.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Card Printer Ribbons Market

Global Card Printer Ribbons Scope and Segment

Card Printer Ribbons market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Card Printer Ribbons market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Entrust Datacard

HID Global

Zebra Technologies

Evolis

NBS Technologies

Ultra Electronics

Others

Card Printer Ribbons Breakdown Data by Type

Full-Color Print Ribbons

Monochrome Print Ribbons

Others

Card Printer Ribbons Breakdown Data by Application

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Retail

Wholesale

Healthcare And Life Sciences

Manufacturing And Automotive

Transportation And Logistics

Telecom And IT

Media And Entertainment

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Card Printer Ribbons market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Card Printer Ribbons market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Card Printer Ribbons Market Share Analysis

