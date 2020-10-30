Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) System for Data Center Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) System for Data Center market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) System for Data Center market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The institutional segment in the U.S. combined heat and power system for data center market is expected to gain 10 BPS during the assessment period.Colleges/universities are estimated to account for a major revenue share in the institutional segment in the U.S combined heat and power system for data center market.
Considerable economic recovery and relatively lower natural gas prices is another factor which is creating a robust development in the U.S combined heat and power system for data center market. The continuous fall in the prices of natural gas has propelled the end users in the institutional segment towards the use of combined heat and power systems as natural gas. Expanded tax incentives for combined heat and power are driving the growth of the U.S. combined heat and power system for data center market. Combined heat and power systems that are up to 50 MW in capacity and that exceed 60% energy efficiency are eligible for incentives, subject to certain limitations and reductions for large systems. This tax incentive policy is attracting various institutional organizations across the U.S to adopt combined heat and power systems.
The following players are covered in this report:
General Electric
Caterpillar
Clarke Energy
YANMAR America
Kinsley
Dresser-Rand
Burns & McDonnell
Veolia Energy
Unison Energy
IEM Power Systems
Dynamic Energy Solutions
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) System for Data Center Breakdown Data by Type
Less Than 100 Sq.Ft.
100–999 Sq.Ft.
1,000–1,999 Sq.Ft.
2,000–20,000 Sq.Ft.
Above 20,000 Sq.Ft.
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) System for Data Center Breakdown Data by Application
Institutional
Commercial
Healthcare
