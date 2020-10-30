Global Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Commercial Laundry Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Commercial Laundry Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Laundry equipment is the equipment used in the process of washing clothes and linens. The commercial laundry equipment products comprises of dry cleaning equipment, presses, commercial dryers and washers. Such equipment provides laundry solutions to various industries including healthcare, hospitality, educational, and service industries.

The growth in commercial laundry equipment market can be primarily attributed to the growing demand for efficient laundry systems. As the population and levels of disposable income rises, there is a growing awareness among the people for hygienic and efficient cleaning systems. This triggers the growth of laundry stores to cater to such growing demand In addition, the government regulations for energy efficient systems in certain regions like North America are creating stiff competition among the vendors to come up with innovative features including the electronic controls. Such electronic controls combined with several other features automate the cleaning tasks thereby saving lot of time. Another factor contributing to the growth of commercial laundry equipment market is the initiatives taken by the healthcare industries to solve the issue of various cleaning jobs. Hospitals, clinics and nursing homes need to consistently launder a variety of items such as towels, bed sheets, rugs and mop heads thoroughly and effectively. High speed washing and cost efficiency are tow dominating factors for such health care facilities. This is driving the demand for highly programmable laundry equipment that can cater to the various washing needs ranging from personal items to mop heads.

Global Commercial Laundry Equipment Scope and Segment

Commercial Laundry Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Laundry Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Alliance Laundry Systems

Electrolux Laundry Systems

GE Appliances

Qualitex

Unipress

…

Commercial Laundry Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Multi-Housing

On-Premises

Vended

Commercial Laundry Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Healthcare

Hospitality

Educational

Service Industries

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Commercial Laundry Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Commercial Laundry Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Share Analysis

