Global Coil Wound Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Increasing per capita consumption in emerging countries has led to an increasing demand for efficient coil wound devices for various industries such as automotive, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, among others. This, in turn, has increased the shipment of electronic devices, and appliances which in turn has been a driving factor for the global coil wound devices market.Moreover, increasing adoption of coil wound devices in the automotive sector is anticipated to fuel the demand in near future.

Advancement and replacement of aging power infrastructure in the U.S. is one of the key factors driving the coil wound devices demand in North America. The aging electricity infrastructure will require new technologies to enable better failure detection. Traditional systems do not meet many emerging trends, such as growing penetration of distributed generation resources and need for greater resilience. The new transmission technologies combine power electronic devices with capacitors and inductors to provide a range of controlling capabilities for transmission and distribution systems. The demand for coil wound devices, especially transformers, is anticipated to witness a notable growth as they are important components that are used for carrying out electric grid transition from traditional designs to the designs of future in the coming years.

The global Coil Wound Devices market size is projected to reach US$ 17480 million by 2026, from US$ 16950 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9%% during 2021-2026.

Coil Wound Devices market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coil Wound Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

ABB

Honeywell International

Parker Hannifin

Danaher

SIEMENS

Magnet-Schultz

Murata Manufacturing

Emerson

Schneider Electric

TDK

Asco Valve

Hubbell Industrial

Standex Electronics

Amtek Switch

Baldor Electric

TE Connectivity

Regal Beloit

Taiwan Shulin Enterprise

Sensors

Bobbins

Electromagnetic Coils

Solenoids

Lightning Coil

Transportation

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Medical Devices

Mining

Energy

The Coil Wound Devices market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Coil Wound Devices market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

