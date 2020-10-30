Global Coil Wound Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Coil Wound Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Coil Wound Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Increasing per capita consumption in emerging countries has led to an increasing demand for efficient coil wound devices for various industries such as automotive, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, among others. This, in turn, has increased the shipment of electronic devices, and appliances which in turn has been a driving factor for the global coil wound devices market.Moreover, increasing adoption of coil wound devices in the automotive sector is anticipated to fuel the demand in near future.
Advancement and replacement of aging power infrastructure in the U.S. is one of the key factors driving the coil wound devices demand in North America. The aging electricity infrastructure will require new technologies to enable better failure detection. Traditional systems do not meet many emerging trends, such as growing penetration of distributed generation resources and need for greater resilience. The new transmission technologies combine power electronic devices with capacitors and inductors to provide a range of controlling capabilities for transmission and distribution systems. The demand for coil wound devices, especially transformers, is anticipated to witness a notable growth as they are important components that are used for carrying out electric grid transition from traditional designs to the designs of future in the coming years.
The global Coil Wound Devices market size is projected to reach US$ 17480 million by 2026, from US$ 16950 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9%% during 2021-2026.
Coil Wound Devices market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coil Wound Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
ABB
Honeywell International
Parker Hannifin
Danaher
SIEMENS
Magnet-Schultz
Murata Manufacturing
Emerson
Schneider Electric
TDK
Asco Valve
Hubbell Industrial
Standex Electronics
Amtek Switch
Baldor Electric
TE Connectivity
Regal Beloit
Taiwan Shulin Enterprise
Coil Wound Devices Breakdown Data by Type
Sensors
Bobbins
Electromagnetic Coils
Solenoids
Lightning Coil
Coil Wound Devices Breakdown Data by Application
Transportation
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
Medical Devices
Mining
Energy
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Coil Wound Devices market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Coil Wound Devices market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
