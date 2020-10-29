Global Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Biochemical Oxygen Demand or Biological Oxygen Demand, is a measurement of the amount of dissolved oxygen (DO) that is used by aerobic microorganisms when decomposing organic matter in water.
Biochemical Oxygen Demand is an important water quality parameter because it provides an index to assess the effect discharged wastewater will have on the receiving environment. The higher the BOD value, the greater the amount of organic matter or “food” available for oxygen consuming bacteria. If the rate of DO consumption by bacteria exceeds the supply of DO from aquatic plants, algae photosynthesis or diffusing from air, unfavourable conditions occur. Depletion of DO causes stress on aquatic organisms, making the environment unsuitable for life. Further, dramatic depletion can lead to hypoxia or anoxic environments. BOD is also used extensively for wastewater treatment, as decomposition of organic waste by microorganisms is commonly used for treatment.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Market
The global Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Scope and Segment
Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Hach
Lovibond
Xylem
Skalar
MANTECH-Inc
Mettler Toledo
Thermo Fisher Scientific
VELP Scientifica
AQUALYTIC
LAR Process Analysers
KORBI Co., Ltd.
Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Breakdown Data by Type
Portable BOD Analyzer
Online BOD Analyzer
Others
Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Breakdown Data by Application
Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plants
Industrial Production Facilities
Laboratories
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Market Share Analysis
