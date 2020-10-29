Global Lifting Magnets Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Lifting Magnets market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Lifting Magnets market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A lifting magnet is an electromagnet designed to pick up or lift metal objects. These magnets vary widely in size and can be as small as a credit card or as large as a twin-sized bed. Usually, the larger lifting magnets are operated hung from a chain on a crane that is able to dangle the magnet into the location necessary to retrieve the desired object. This type of magnet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including automobile junking, construction, and demolition and cleanup.
Lifting Magnets market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lifting Magnets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Kanetec
Walker Magnetics (Alliance Holdings)
Evertz Group
Hishiko Corporation
Magnetool, Inc.
Sarda Magnets Group
WOKO Magnet
Armstrong Magnetics, Inc.
Industrial Magnetics, Inc. (IMI)
Walmag Magnetics
Braillon Magnetics
ALFRA GmbH
Eclipse Magnetics (Spear & Jackson)
Magnetic Lifting Technologies
Earth-Chain Enterprise
Assfalg GmbH
HVR Magnetics
Uptech Engineering
Hunan Kemeida Electric
Lifting Magnets Breakdown Data by Type
Permanent Lifting Magnets
Battery Powered Lifting Magnets
Electro-permanent Lifting Magnets
Others
Lifting Magnets Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Construction
Ship Building
Industrial
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Lifting Magnets market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Lifting Magnets market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
