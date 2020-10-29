Global Electro Magnetic Chucks Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Electro Magnetic Chucks market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electro Magnetic Chucks market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An Electro Magnetic Chuck involves the supply of a constant (direct) current to a coil surrounding a series of poles. So long as the current is flowing a magnetic force is generated. Electromagnets can be very powerful – more current and/or more turns on the internal coils equals more magnetic force, but the chuck may be subject to increase in temperature. Further, electromagnets are not very portable because they require a permanent hook up to a special controller.

Electro Magnetic Chucks market is segmented by Type, and by Application.

Kanetec

Hishiko Corporation

Walmag Magnetics

Magnetool, Inc.

Sarda Magnets Group

Walker Magnetics (Alliance Holdings)

BRAILLON MAGNETICS

Eclipse Magnetics (Spear & Jackson)

GUANG DAR Magnet

Tecnomagnete S.p.A.

Earth-Chain Enterprise

Magna-Lock USA (Obsidian Manufacturing Industries)

Uptech Engineering

Rectangular Chucks

Round Chucks

Grinding Machines

Milling Machine

Cutting Machines

Lathe Machines

Others

The key regions covered in the Electro Magnetic Chucks market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

