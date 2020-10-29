Global Weight Training Benches Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Weight Training Benches market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Weight Training Benches market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Weight training benches are designed to lift weights and provide leverage and balance for an array of exercises. It may be of various designs, which includes fixed horizontal, fixed inclined, fixed in a folded position, with adjustable portion, and with racks to hold bars and weights. These benches facilitate training and exercising at specific angle and aids in reducing the risk of injury.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Weight Training Benches Market

The global Weight Training Benches market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Weight Training Benches Scope and Segment

Weight Training Benches market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Weight Training Benches market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Icon Health & Fitness, Inc.

Brunswick Corporation

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Technogym S.p.A

Keiser Corporation

Amer Sports Corporation

Nautilus, Inc.

Tunturi New Fitness

SALTER

Core Health and Fitness LLC

True Fitness Technology, Inc.

Panatta srl

Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Torque Fitness LLC

Telju Fitness

Matrix Fitness

HOIST Fitness

Weight Training Benches Breakdown Data by Type

Flat Weight Benches

Adjustable Weight Benches

Olympic Weight Benches

Folding Weight Benches

Abdominal Weight Benches

Others

Weight Training Benches Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Public Institutions

Hospitals & Medical Centers

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Weight Training Benches market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Weight Training Benches market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Weight Training Benches Market Share Analysis

