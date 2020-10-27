Global Blanking Presses Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Blanking Presses market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Blanking Presses market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Blanking presses can be mechanical or hydraulic presses with short stroke length and usually higher rate of strokes per minute. Blanking presses are used for punching and cutting sheet metal strips, from which blanks for transfer presses or tandem lines are produced.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Blanking Presses Market

The global Blanking Presses market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Blanking Presses Scope and Segment

Blanking Presses market is segmented by type and application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blanking Presses market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Schuler

Fagor Arrasate

JIER

Sanes Presses

Mori Iron Works

Aida S.r.l.

Beckwood Press

Bliss Bret

KNUTH

Sangiacomo

SEYI Presses Europe GmbH

SIMPAC

Blanking Presses Breakdown Data by Type

Mechanical Type

Hydraulic Type

Others

Blanking Presses Breakdown Data by Application

Automobile Industries

Aerospace Industries

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Blanking Presses market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Blanking Presses market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Brazil, Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Blanking Presses Market Share Analysis

