Global Dental Washer/Washer Disinfectors Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Global Dental Washer/Washer Disinfectors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Washer-disinfectors (WDs) are defined by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as Class II medical devices intended for general medical purposes to clean, decontaminate, disinfect and dry surgical instruments, anesthesia equipment, hollowware and other medical devices.

Dental Washer-disinfectors can be widely used in hospitals, clinics, laboratories, With the increasing of global population and healthy awareness, growing demand for medical device has driven the growth of global dental washer-disinfectors market. The demand for dental washer-disinfectors is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2024. Dental Washer-disinfectors industry will usher in a stable growth space.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dental Washer/Washer Disinfectors Market

In 2019, the global Dental Washer/Washer Disinfectors market size was US$ 64 million and it is expected to reach US$ 96.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Dental Washer/Washer Disinfectors Scope and Market Size

Dental Washer/Washer Disinfectors market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dental Washer/Washer Disinfectors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Dental Washer/Washer Disinfectors market is segmented into

Benchtop Dental Washer-Disinfectors

Undercounter Dental Washer-Disinfectors

Freestanding Dental Washer-Disinfectors

Segment by Application, the Dental Washer/Washer Disinfectors market is segmented into

Dental Clinic

Hospital

Laboratories

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Dental Washer/Washer Disinfectors Market Share Analysis

Dental Washer/Washer Disinfectors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Dental Washer/Washer Disinfectors product introduction, recent developments, Dental Washer/Washer Disinfectors sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Steelco SpA

Miele

Getinge Infection Control

Steris

SciCan

Tuttnauer

IC Medical GmbH

Smeg Instruments

Shinva Medical Instrument

Franke Medical

Matachana

DGM Pharma-Apparate Handel

