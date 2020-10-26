Global Brushless DC Motor Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Brushless DC Motor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Brushless DC Motor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Brushless DC Motor electric motor (BLDC motors, BL motors) also known as electronically commutated motors (ECMs, EC motors), or synchronous DC motors, are synchronous motors powered by DC electricity via an inverter or switching power supply which produces an AC electric current to drive each phase of the motor via a closed loop controller. The controller provides pulses of current to the motor windings that control the speed and torque of the motor.

The global average price of Brushless DC Motors is stable from 2013 to 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.Brushless DC Motors is widely used in HDD (Hard Disk Drives Spindle Motor), ODD (Optical Disk Driver Motor), Home Appliance. HDD is the largest application area with market share over 48%.

In 2019, the global Brushless DC Motor market size was US$ 10860 million and it is expected to reach US$ 17640 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2026.

Brushless DC Motor market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Brushless DC Motor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Brushless DC Motor market is segmented into

12V

24V

Other

Segment by Application, the Brushless DC Motor market is segmented into

HDD

ODD

Home Appliance

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Brushless DC Motor Market Share Analysis

Brushless DC Motor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Brushless DC Motor product introduction, recent developments, Brushless DC Motor sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Nidec

Minebea Mitsumi

Shinano Kenshi

Maxon Motor

Johnson Electric

Portescap

Allied Motion

HyUnion Holding

Tsiny Motor

Topband

Constar

AMETEK

Fulling Motor

Telco

