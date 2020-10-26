Global Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ceramic aluminum oxide abrasive flap discs are a 3-dimensional abrasive product. They consist of abrasive flaps which surface filled with ceramic aluminum oxide and glued radially to a backing plate. As the product is used the abrasive wears down and new abrasive is exposed underneath. Flap discs offer fast stock removal and provide grinding, blending and finishing with one product.

Demand for ceramic aluminum oxide abrasive flap discs has mainly been driven by its downstream enterprises. Economic investment has large impact on research and national policies are also the main growth catalysts for the market.

In 2019, the global Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs market size was US$ 65 million and it is expected to reach US$ 78 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.

Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs market is segmented into

Grit Size 40

Grit Size 60

Grit Size 80

Others

Segment by Application, the Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs market is segmented into

Steel

Stainless Steel

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs Market Share Analysis

Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs product introduction, recent developments, Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Saint-Gobain

3M

SwatyComet

Pferd

Tyrolit

SIA Abrasives

Weiler

United Abrasives

Hermes

Klingspor

Dewalt

Anxin Abrasives

Yalida Abrasives

CGW

