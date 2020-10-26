Global Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Ceramic aluminum oxide abrasive flap discs are a 3-dimensional abrasive product. They consist of abrasive flaps which surface filled with ceramic aluminum oxide and glued radially to a backing plate. As the product is used the abrasive wears down and new abrasive is exposed underneath. Flap discs offer fast stock removal and provide grinding, blending and finishing with one product.
Demand for ceramic aluminum oxide abrasive flap discs has mainly been driven by its downstream enterprises. Economic investment has large impact on research and national policies are also the main growth catalysts for the market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs Market
In 2019, the global Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs market size was US$ 65 million and it is expected to reach US$ 78 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs Scope and Market Size
Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs market is segmented into
Grit Size 40
Grit Size 60
Grit Size 80
Others
Segment by Application, the Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs market is segmented into
Steel
Stainless Steel
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs Market Share Analysis
Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs product introduction, recent developments, Ceramic Aluminum Oxide Abrasive Flap Discs sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Saint-Gobain
3M
SwatyComet
Pferd
Tyrolit
SIA Abrasives
Weiler
United Abrasives
Hermes
Klingspor
Dewalt
Anxin Abrasives
Yalida Abrasives
CGW
