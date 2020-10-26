Global Chillers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Chillers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Chillers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A chiller is a machine that removes heat from a liquid via a vapor-compression or absorption refrigeration cycle. This liquid can then be circulated through a heat exchanger to cool equipment, or another process stream (such as air or process water). As a necessary by product, refrigeration creates waste heat that must be exhausted to ambience, or for greater efficiency, recovered for heating purposes.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Chillers Market

In 2019, the global Chillers market size was US$ 7817.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9972.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Chillers Scope and Market Size

Chillers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chillers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Chillers market is segmented into

Centrifugal Chillers

Scroll Chiller

Screw Chiller

Others

Segment by Application, the Chillers market is segmented into

Commercial

Industrial

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Chillers Market Share Analysis

Chillers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Chillers product introduction, recent developments, Chillers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Trane (Ingersoll-Rand)

Johnson Controls – Hitachi

Carrier

Mitsubshi

LG Electronics

Daikin

DunAn

Dunham-Bush

TICA

Bosch

Ebara

Lennox

Smardt Chiller Group

Kingair

Parker Hannifin

Dimplex Thermal Solutions

Tsing Hua Tongfang

Airedale Air Conditioning

