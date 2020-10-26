In this report, the Global Chillers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Chillers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-chillers-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
A chiller is a machine that removes heat from a liquid via a vapor-compression or absorption refrigeration cycle. This liquid can then be circulated through a heat exchanger to cool equipment, or another process stream (such as air or process water). As a necessary by product, refrigeration creates waste heat that must be exhausted to ambience, or for greater efficiency, recovered for heating purposes.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Chillers Market
In 2019, the global Chillers market size was US$ 7817.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9972.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Chillers Scope and Market Size
Chillers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chillers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Chillers market is segmented into
Centrifugal Chillers
Scroll Chiller
Screw Chiller
Others
Segment by Application, the Chillers market is segmented into
Commercial
Industrial
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Chillers Market Share Analysis
Chillers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Chillers product introduction, recent developments, Chillers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Trane (Ingersoll-Rand)
Johnson Controls – Hitachi
Carrier
Mitsubshi
LG Electronics
Daikin
DunAn
Dunham-Bush
TICA
Bosch
Ebara
Lennox
Smardt Chiller Group
Kingair
Parker Hannifin
Dimplex Thermal Solutions
Tsing Hua Tongfang
Airedale Air Conditioning
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-chillers-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Chillers market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Chillers markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Chillers Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Chillers market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Chillers market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Chillers manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Chillers Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com