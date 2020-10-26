Global Air Conditioning Systems Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Air Conditioning Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Air Conditioning Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Air conditioning (often referred to as AC, A/C) is the process of removing heat and moisture from the interior of an occupied space, to improve the comfort of occupants. Air conditioning can be used in both domestic and commercial environments. This process is most commonly used to achieve a more comfortable interior environment, typically for humans and other animals; however, air conditioning is also used to cool/dehumidify rooms filled with heat-producing electronic devices, such as computer servers, power amplifiers, and even to display and store some delicate products, such as artwork.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Air Conditioning Systems in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Air Conditioning Systems. Increasing of commercial building fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Air Conditioning Systems in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Air Conditioning Systems Market

In 2019, the global Air Conditioning Systems market size was US$ 95310 million and it is expected to reach US$ 181160 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Air Conditioning Systems Scope and Market Size

Air Conditioning Systems market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Conditioning Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Air Conditioning Systems market is segmented into

Split Air Conditioner

Vertical Air Conditioner

Chillers

Segment by Application, the Air Conditioning Systems market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Air Conditioning Systems Market Share Analysis

Air Conditioning Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Air Conditioning Systems product introduction, recent developments, Air Conditioning Systems sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Gree

Midea

Daikin

Haier

Johnson Controls–Hitachi

TCL

AUX

Mitsubishi Electric

Hisense

Toshiba Carrier

Trane

Changhong

Chigo

Sharp

