Global Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

The report focuses on ultraviolet disinfection machine and ozone disinfection machine. UV light provides rapid, effective inactivation of microorganisms through a physical process. When bacteria, viruses and protozoa are exposed to the germicidal wavelengths of UV light, they are rendered incapable of reproducing and infecting. Ozone is an unstable gas that can destroy bacteria and viruses. It is formed when oxygen molecules (O2) collide with oxygen atoms to produce ozone (O3).
In the coming years the demand for ultraviolet ozone disinfection machine in the USA and Europe of that is expected to drive the market for more advanced ultraviolet ozone disinfection machine. Increasing of commercial and industrial field expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of ultraviolet ozone disinfection machine in developing countries will drive growth in global market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine Market
In 2019, the global Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine market size was US$ 859 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1066.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine Scope and Market Size
Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine market is segmented into
Ultraviolet Disinfection Machine
Ozone Disinfection Machine
Segment by Application, the Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine market is segmented into
Commercial Use
Municipal Use
Industrial Use
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine Market Share Analysis
Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine product introduction, recent developments, Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Wedeco (Xylem)
Trojan
OZONIA (Suez)
Metawater
Newland EnTech
Toshiba
MKS
Qingdao Guolin Industry
Tonglin Technology
Hengdong
Primozone
Nippon Photoelectricity Equipment
Mitsubishi Electric
Koner
Jiuzhoulong
Taixing Gaoxin
DEL
Sankang Envi-tech
Onyx
Evoqua Water Technologies
