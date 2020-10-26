Global Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The report focuses on ultraviolet disinfection machine and ozone disinfection machine. UV light provides rapid, effective inactivation of microorganisms through a physical process. When bacteria, viruses and protozoa are exposed to the germicidal wavelengths of UV light, they are rendered incapable of reproducing and infecting. Ozone is an unstable gas that can destroy bacteria and viruses. It is formed when oxygen molecules (O2) collide with oxygen atoms to produce ozone (O3).

In the coming years the demand for ultraviolet ozone disinfection machine in the USA and Europe of that is expected to drive the market for more advanced ultraviolet ozone disinfection machine. Increasing of commercial and industrial field expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of ultraviolet ozone disinfection machine in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

In 2019, the global Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine market size was US$ 859 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1066.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.

Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine market is segmented into

Ultraviolet Disinfection Machine

Ozone Disinfection Machine

Segment by Application, the Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine market is segmented into

Commercial Use

Municipal Use

Industrial Use

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine Market Share Analysis

Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine product introduction, recent developments, Ultraviolet Ozone Disinfection Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Wedeco (Xylem)

Trojan

OZONIA (Suez)

Metawater

Newland EnTech

Toshiba

MKS

Qingdao Guolin Industry

Tonglin Technology

Hengdong

Primozone

Nippon Photoelectricity Equipment

Mitsubishi Electric

Koner

Jiuzhoulong

Taixing Gaoxin

DEL

Sankang Envi-tech

Onyx

Evoqua Water Technologies

