Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) is the equipment that which charges for the electric vehicles; it mainly includes the pile, cable, electrical module and metering module.
Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market kept growing in recent years. As many Electric Vehicle manufacturers publish Electric Vehicle with EVSE, EVSE market will keep in rapid development.Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, less company entered into EVSE industry. Most of the manufacturers concentrate in US and EUViewed from the demand side, the current demand for EVSE product is growing.
In 2019, the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market size was US$ 4142 million and it is expected to reach US$ 22700 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 27.2% during 2021-2026.
Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market is segmented into
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Segment by Application, the Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market is segmented into
Home
Public Parking
Shopping Mall
Office Parking
Hotels
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Share Analysis
Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) product introduction, recent developments, Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Chargepoint
ABB
Eaton
Leviton
Blink
Schneider
Siemens
General Electric
AeroVironment
Panasonic
Chargemaster
Elektromotive
Clipper Creek
DBT CEV
Pod Point
BYD
NARI
Xuji Group
Potivio
Auto Electric Power Plant
Ruckus New Energy Tech
Huashang Sanyou
