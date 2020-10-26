Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) is the equipment that which charges for the electric vehicles; it mainly includes the pile, cable, electrical module and metering module.

Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market kept growing in recent years. As many Electric Vehicle manufacturers publish Electric Vehicle with EVSE, EVSE market will keep in rapid development.Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, less company entered into EVSE industry. Most of the manufacturers concentrate in US and EUViewed from the demand side, the current demand for EVSE product is growing.

In 2019, the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market size was US$ 4142 million and it is expected to reach US$ 22700 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 27.2% during 2021-2026.

Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market is segmented into

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Segment by Application, the Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market is segmented into

Home

Public Parking

Shopping Mall

Office Parking

Hotels

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Share Analysis

Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) product introduction, recent developments, Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Chargepoint

ABB

Eaton

Leviton

Blink

Schneider

Siemens

General Electric

AeroVironment

Panasonic

Chargemaster

Elektromotive

Clipper Creek

DBT CEV

Pod Point

BYD

NARI

Xuji Group

Potivio

Auto Electric Power Plant

Ruckus New Energy Tech

Huashang Sanyou

