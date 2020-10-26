Global Fault Indicators Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Fault Indicators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fault Indicators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Fault Indicators are devices which indicate the passage of fault current. When properly applied, they can reduce operating costs and reduce service interruptions by identifying the section of cable that has failed. At the same time, fault indicators can increase safety and reduce equipment damage by reducing the need for hazardous fault chasing procedures.
A fault indicator or fault circuit indicator is a device used to indicate faults detected on a power system or an electric line. This device has finds applications in electric lines, electric power systems and distribution networks to reduce equipment risk, outage time and operating cost. For better output, fault circuit indicators needs to be installed properly on the circuit. The working principle of a fault circuit indicator is that it typically senses the magnetic field produced by the excess flow of current through a cable or conductor. Some indicators also measure the electric field generated by the voltage in the conductor.
In 2019, the global Fault Indicators market size was US$ 160.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 183.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026.
Fault Indicators market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fault Indicators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Fault Indicators market is segmented into
Overhead Line Fault Indicators
Cable Fault Indicators
Panel Fault Indicators
Others
Segment by Application, the Fault Indicators market is segmented into
Earth faults Indicators
Short-circuits Indicators
Short-circuit and Earth Fault Indicators
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Fault Indicators Market Share Analysis
Fault Indicators market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Fault Indicators product introduction, recent developments, Fault Indicators sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
SEL
Horstmann
Cooper Power Systems
ABB(Thomas & Betts)
Elektro-Mechanik GMBH
Siemens
Bowden Brothers
Schneider Electric
Franklin(GridSense)
CELSA
Electronsystem MD
NORTROLL
CREAT
SEMEUREKA
HCRT
BEHAUR SCITECH
