Global Oil Burner Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

An oil burner is a mechanical device that combines fuel oil with proper amounts of air before delivering the mixture to the point of ignition in a combustion chamber. It is essential for the efficiency of the combustion process that the oil/air mixture is well homogenized and with as few pure droplets of fuel oil as possible.

In China the main manufacturers are IBaite, Shenwu, Zhibo, China Burner, Lingyun Redsun, etc.and the market share of the top five in 2018 exceed 40%.

Oil Burner market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oil Burner market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Oil Burner market is segmented into

Light Oil Burner

Heavy Oil Burner

Dual-use Burner

Segment by Application, the Oil Burner market is segmented into

Boiler

Heat Treatment Plant

Kiln

Furnace

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Baite

Shenwu

Zhibo

China Burner

Lingyun Redsun

Olright

Jinsha

Shengneng

Weilit

