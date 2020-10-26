Global Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The DTA Thermal Analyzer measures the temperature difference between a sample and an inert reference as a function of time or temperature. It consists of a sample holder comprising thermocouples, sample containers, a ceramic or metallic furnace, a temperature programmer; and a recording system. The instrument is used to characterize pharmaceuticals, food/biologicals, organic chemicals and inorganics. Transitions measured include glass transitions, crystallization, melting and sublimation.

As for the global differential thermal analysis industry, the industry structure is relatively stable. The most of market share in revenue is grasped by the top five manufacturers, TA Instruments, PerkinElmer, Netzsch, Mettler-Toledo and Linseis, which closes to 70 per cent totally. The USA giant TA Instruments, which has 18.53% market share in 2015, is the leader in the differential thermal analysis industry. The manufacturers following TA Instrument are Mettler-Toledo and Netzsch, which respectively has 14.59% and 12.50% market share globally. The Dazhan is the leader of China differential thermal analysis. It sells a total of 0.71 million dollar differential thermal analysis products in the year of 2015.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) Market

In 2019, the global Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) market size was US$ 188.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 219.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) Scope and Market Size

Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) market is segmented into

Single-function DTA

Multi-function Instrument

Segment by Application, the Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical

Food/Biologicals

Mineralogical Research

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) Market Share Analysis

Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) product introduction, recent developments, Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

TA Instruments

PerkinElmer

Netzsch

Mettler-Toledo

Shimadzu

Linseis

Setaram

Hitachi

Rigaku

INESA

Henven

Innuo

Dazhan

