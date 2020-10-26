Global Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

BC or carbonaceous compounds in general are a constituent of PM dispersed in the air, and they are a major component of soot. BC’s effects on human health are mainly derived from its association with PM. Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring use optical absorption method to monitor and analysis the mass concentration of black carbon aerosol in air. This report studies the Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future.

The Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring industry is highly concentration. Of the major players of Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring, Magee Scientific maintained its world’s largest position. Magee Scientific accounted for 56.64% of the global Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 13.38%, 10.06% including AethLabs and KANOMAX. Global giant market mainly distributed in USA, Europe and Japan. It has unshakable status in this field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring Market

In 2019, the global Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring market size was US$ 9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -1.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring Scope and Market Size

Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring market is segmented into

Handheld Type

Desktop Type

Segment by Application, the Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring market is segmented into

Environmental Monitoring

Center & Meteorological Bureau

Center for Disease Control

Institute/University

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring Market Share Analysis

Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring product introduction, recent developments, Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Magee Scientific

AethLabs

KANOMAX

MetOne

Teledyne API

Artium

…

