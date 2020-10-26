In this report, the Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-aluminum-nitride-ceramic-heaters-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heater is a wafer heater used in processing chambers which is utilizing the high thermal conductivity and plasma resistance of aluminum nitride.
Japan is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 55%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters Market
In 2019, the global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market size was US$ 145.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 204.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters Scope and Market Size
Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market is segmented into
Flat Heaters
Cylindrical (Tube) Heaters
Flat heaters make up about 64% of aluminum nitride ceramic heaters market in 2018.
Segment by Application, the Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market is segmented into
Semiconductors & Electronics
Medical
Energy
Industrial
Other
Globally, the aluminum nitride ceramic heaters market is mainly driven by growing demand for semiconductors and electronics, which accounts for nearly 40% of total downstream consumption of aluminum nitride ceramic heaters in global in 2018.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters Market Share Analysis
Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters product introduction, recent developments, Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Krosaki Harima
Sumitomo Electric
MARUWA CO., LTD.
NGK Insulators
Watlow
CoorsTek
Thermo-Stone
Kyocera
Durex Industries
Oasis Materials
Heatron
BACH Resistor Ceramics
Cactus Materials
