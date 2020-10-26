Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heater is a wafer heater used in processing chambers which is utilizing the high thermal conductivity and plasma resistance of aluminum nitride.

Japan is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 55%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters Market

In 2019, the global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market size was US$ 145.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 204.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters Scope and Market Size

Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market is segmented into

Flat Heaters

Cylindrical (Tube) Heaters

Flat heaters make up about 64% of aluminum nitride ceramic heaters market in 2018.

Segment by Application, the Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market is segmented into

Semiconductors & Electronics

Medical

Energy

Industrial

Other

Globally, the aluminum nitride ceramic heaters market is mainly driven by growing demand for semiconductors and electronics, which accounts for nearly 40% of total downstream consumption of aluminum nitride ceramic heaters in global in 2018.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters Market Share Analysis

Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters product introduction, recent developments, Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Krosaki Harima

Sumitomo Electric

MARUWA CO., LTD.

NGK Insulators

Watlow

CoorsTek

Thermo-Stone

Kyocera

Durex Industries

Oasis Materials

Heatron

BACH Resistor Ceramics

Cactus Materials

