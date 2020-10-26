Global Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An air scrubber is a portable filtration system that removes particles, gasses, and/or chemicals from the air within a given area. These machines draw air in from the surrounding environment and pass it through a series of filters to remove contaminants.A negative air machine uses ducting to remove contaminated air from a sealed containment area. The filtered air is exhausted outside of the containment area. This creates negative air pressure (a vacuum effect), which helps limit the spread of contaminants to other areas inside the structure.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers Market

In 2019, the global Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers market size was US$ 46 million and it is expected to reach US$ 62 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers Scope and Market Size

Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers market is segmented into

Air Scrubber

Negative Air Machine

Segment by Application, the Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers market is segmented into

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers Market Share Analysis

Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers product introduction, recent developments, Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Legend Brands

B-Air

XPOWER

Abatement Technologies

Omnitec

Pullman Ermator

NIKRO

Novatek

LIFA Air

BlueDri

OdorStop

QUEST

LIXING

