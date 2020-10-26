Global Automotive Industrial Camera Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Automotive Industrial Camera market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automotive Industrial Camera market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Automotive industrial camera is a camera which has been designed to high standards with repeatable performance and robust to withstand the demands of harsh industrial environments.Industrial cameras are commonly referred to as machine vision cameras as they are used on manufacturing processes for inspection/quality control.
According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Automotive Industrial Camera can be divided as follows: The first main kind is Area Scan Cameras, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 67.78% in 2018.Another main kind is Line Scan Cameras, for many companies, Line Scan Cameras is attractive because of the market consumption need in the future. The Line Scan Cameras share the rest 19.35% market share in 2018.
Others hold the rest share, which accounts for about 12.87% in 2018.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Industrial Camera Market
In 2019, the global Automotive Industrial Camera market size was US$ 268.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 468.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Automotive Industrial Camera Scope and Market Size
Automotive Industrial Camera market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Industrial Camera market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Automotive Industrial Camera market is segmented into
Area Scan Cameras
Line Scan Cameras
Others
Segment by Application, the Automotive Industrial Camera market is segmented into
Robot Vison
Surface Detection
Welding Defect Inspection
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Automotive Industrial Camera Market Share Analysis
Automotive Industrial Camera market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Automotive Industrial Camera product introduction, recent developments, Automotive Industrial Camera sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Basler
Teledyne DALSA
Baumer
Sony
Cognex
TKH Group (Allied Vision)
Daheng Image
JAI
KEYENCE
Matrox
OMRON
Hikvision
Dahua Technology
