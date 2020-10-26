Global Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) Generators Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) Generators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) Generators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Heavy Fuel Oil is also known as residual fuel oil, which is a by-product in the refining process of crude oil. Heavy Fuel Oil contains residuals of distillation and subsequent cracking of crude oil, which make it available at lower costs. Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) Generator is the combination of an engine with an electric generator to generate electrical energy.
In the coming years there is an increasing volume demand for Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) Generators in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) Generators. Increasing demand of downstream industry, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) Generators will drive growth in Asia markets.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) Generators Market
In 2019, the global Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) Generators market size was US$ 1161.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1461.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) Generators Scope and Market Size
Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) Generators market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.
Segment by Type, the Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) Generators market is segmented into
<2000KW
2000-5000KW
>5000KW
Segment by Application, the Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) Generators market is segmented into
Marine Application
Land Application
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) Generators Market Share Analysis
Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) Generators market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies.
The major companies include:
Caterpillar
Hyundai
MAN
Daihatsu
SXD
Wärtsilä
GDF
Ningbo C.S.I.
Kunz
Powermax
Avespeed
