Global Sous Vide Cooking Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Sous Vide Cooking Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sous Vide Cooking Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Sous vide is a unique process of cooking, the food must be packaged in a vacuum sealed bag, and then cooked at a low and consistent temperature in a water bath. The process started in France and has been growing in popularity; used by chefs on “Top Chef” and “The Taste”, as well as restaurants all over. The low consistent temperature ensures the food is cooked evenly throughout; this is why when you order steaks at a restaurant, they are so juicy and tender.
According to the statistical data, Demand cannot be satisfied with supply for now. Currently, Sous Vide Cooking Machine market has a certain potential in USA, Europe and Asia Market. These areas demand will keep rapid growth.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sous Vide Cooking Machine Market
In 2019, the global Sous Vide Cooking Machine market size was US$ 351.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1231.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 19.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Sous Vide Cooking Machine Scope and Market Size
Sous Vide Cooking Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sous Vide Cooking Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Sous Vide Cooking Machine market is segmented into
Immersion Types
Water Bath Types
Segment by Application, the Sous Vide Cooking Machine market is segmented into
Home Use
Commercial Use
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Sous Vide Cooking Machine Market Share Analysis
Sous Vide Cooking Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Sous Vide Cooking Machine product introduction, recent developments, Sous Vide Cooking Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Anova
ChefSteps
Gourmia
Oliso
PolyScience Culinary
SousVide Supreme
VacMaster
Nomiku
Vonshef
