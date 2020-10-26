Global Sous Vide Cooking Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Sous Vide Cooking Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sous Vide Cooking Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sous vide is a unique process of cooking, the food must be packaged in a vacuum sealed bag, and then cooked at a low and consistent temperature in a water bath. The process started in France and has been growing in popularity; used by chefs on “Top Chef” and “The Taste”, as well as restaurants all over. The low consistent temperature ensures the food is cooked evenly throughout; this is why when you order steaks at a restaurant, they are so juicy and tender.

According to the statistical data, Demand cannot be satisfied with supply for now. Currently, Sous Vide Cooking Machine market has a certain potential in USA, Europe and Asia Market. These areas demand will keep rapid growth.

In 2019, the global Sous Vide Cooking Machine market size was US$ 351.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1231.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 19.4% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Sous Vide Cooking Machine market is segmented into

Immersion Types

Water Bath Types

Segment by Application, the Sous Vide Cooking Machine market is segmented into

Home Use

Commercial Use

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Anova

ChefSteps

Gourmia

Oliso

PolyScience Culinary

SousVide Supreme

VacMaster

Nomiku

Vonshef

