Global Aircraft Hangar Doors Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Hangar is a closed building structure used to hold airplanes, aircrafts and helicopter and hangar door is the door of it.

The North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 29% in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aircraft Hangar Doors Market

In 2019, the global Aircraft Hangar Doors market size was US$ 84 million and it is expected to reach US$ 109 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Aircraft Hangar Doors Scope and Market Size

Aircraft Hangar Doors market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aircraft Hangar Doors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Aircraft Hangar Doors market is segmented into

Sliding

Folding

Roll-Up

Sectional

Others

The segment of sectional holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 42%.

Segment by Application, the Aircraft Hangar Doors market is segmented into

Civil Airports

Military Airports

Private Airports

The civil airports hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 67% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Aircraft Hangar Doors Market Share Analysis

Aircraft Hangar Doors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Aircraft Hangar Doors product introduction, recent developments, Aircraft Hangar Doors sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Jewers Doors

Assa Abloy

Butzbach

Champion Door

Baotong Door

Norco

Hydroswing

Kopron

Powerlift Hydraulic Doors

Reidsteel

Diamond Doors

International Door

Schweiss Doors

Gandhi Automations

Shipyard Door

Sprung Structures

Well Bilt Industries

UK Roller Shutter

DekDoor Industrial

