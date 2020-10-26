Global Small Engine Carburetor Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Small Engine Carburetor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Small Engine Carburetor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Carburetor is the device inside an internal combustion engine that provides the area for air and gasoline to mix them together so that the engine runs properly.
The consumption volume of carburetor is related to downstream industries and global economy. Due to stricter exhaust emissions regulations, government policy and the emergency of new technology, like electronic fuel injection systems (FI Systems), the carburetor industry is a sunset industry for lawn & garden equipment.
In 2019, the global Small Engine Carburetor market size was US$ 450.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 381.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -2.3% during 2021-2026.
Small Engine Carburetor market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Small Engine Carburetor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Small Engine Carburetor market is segmented into
Float-Feed Carburetor
Diaphragm Carburetor
Segment by Application, the Small Engine Carburetor market is segmented into
Lawn Mowers
Chainsaws
Leaf Blowers
Lawn Trimmers
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Small Engine Carburetor Market Share Analysis
Small Engine Carburetor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Small Engine Carburetor product introduction, recent developments, Small Engine Carburetor sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Walbro
Zama
Zhejiang Ruixing
Keihin Group
China BigDint
Fujian Hualong Carburetor
Shanghai Guder Industrial (Huayang)
Yinlong
Mikuni
TK
