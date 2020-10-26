In this report, the Global Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Meter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Meter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-indoor-air-quality-iaq-meter-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Indoor air quality (IAQ) is a term which refers to the air quality within and around buildings and structures, especially as it relates to the health and comfort of building occupants. IAQ can be affected by gases (including carbon monoxide, radon, volatile organic compounds), particulates, microbial contaminants (mold, bacteria), or any mass or energy stressor that can induce adverse health conditions. Source control, filtration and the use of ventilation to dilute contaminants are the primary methods for improving indoor air quality in most buildings. Residential units can further improve indoor air quality by routine cleaning of carpets and area rugs.
The industry’s leading manufacturers are TSI, FLUKE and Honeywell Analytics, which accounted for 10.51%, 9.56% and 6.96% of revenue in 2019, respectively. By region, North America has the highest share of income, at 44.24% in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Meter Market
In 2019, the global Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Meter market size was US$ 135.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 224.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Meter Scope and Market Size
Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Meter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Meter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Meter market is segmented into
Portable
Stationary and fixed
Segment by Application, the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Meter market is segmented into
Industrial
Commercial
Academic
Household
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Meter Market Share Analysis
Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Meter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Meter product introduction, recent developments, Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Meter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
TSI
FLUKE
Honeywell Analytics
TESTO
Rotronic
CEM
Kanomax
Extech
E Instruments
Amphenol (Telaire)
GrayWolf
Aeroqual
DWYER
CETCI
MadgeTech
Sainawei
