Global Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Meter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Meter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Meter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Indoor air quality (IAQ) is a term which refers to the air quality within and around buildings and structures, especially as it relates to the health and comfort of building occupants. IAQ can be affected by gases (including carbon monoxide, radon, volatile organic compounds), particulates, microbial contaminants (mold, bacteria), or any mass or energy stressor that can induce adverse health conditions. Source control, filtration and the use of ventilation to dilute contaminants are the primary methods for improving indoor air quality in most buildings. Residential units can further improve indoor air quality by routine cleaning of carpets and area rugs.

The industry’s leading manufacturers are TSI, FLUKE and Honeywell Analytics, which accounted for 10.51%, 9.56% and 6.96% of revenue in 2019, respectively. By region, North America has the highest share of income, at 44.24% in 2019.

In 2019, the global Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Meter market size was US$ 135.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 224.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Meter market is segmented into

Portable

Stationary and fixed

Segment by Application, the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Meter market is segmented into

Industrial

Commercial

Academic

Household

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

TSI

FLUKE

Honeywell Analytics

TESTO

Rotronic

CEM

Kanomax

Extech

E Instruments

Amphenol (Telaire)

GrayWolf

Aeroqual

DWYER

CETCI

MadgeTech

Sainawei

