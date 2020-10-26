In this report, the Global Engineered Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Engineered Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-engineered-pumps-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Engineered Pumps Market
Global Engineered Pumps Scope and Market Size
Engineered Pumps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Engineered Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Engineered Pumps market is segmented into
Francis Turbine Pumps
Volute Pumps
Vertical Turbine Pumps
Segment by Application, the Engineered Pumps market is segmented into
Irrigation Schemes
Cooling Water
Drainage
Flood Control
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Engineered Pumps Market Share Analysis
Engineered Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Engineered Pumps product introduction, recent developments, Engineered Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Kirloskar Brothers
Flowserve
Ruhrpumpen
Grundfos
Simflo Pumps
Sulzer
Pentair Aurora Pump
Gorman Rupp
SMI
SPP Pumps
Xylem
Hydroflo Pumps
