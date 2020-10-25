Global Turbines Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Turbines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Turbines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A turbine is an engine which generates power by hitting the impeller with a fluid.
The increasing demand for natural gas-fired power plants, rising demand for electricity, reduction in emissions of carbon dioxide, and availability of efficient power technology are driving the gas turbines market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Turbines Market
The global Turbines market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Turbines Scope and Segment
Turbines market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Turbines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ABB
ACCIONA Windpower
Andritz
Ansaldo Energia
Bharat Heavy Electricals
Caterpillar
Clipper Windpower
DeWind
Dongfang Electric
Doosan Power Systems Holdings
ENERCON
Envision Energy
General Electric
GE Grid Solutions
GE Power & Water
Turbines Breakdown Data by Type
Steam Turbine
Gas Turbine
Wind Driven Generator
Other
Turbines Breakdown Data by Application
Power Generation
Aviation
Sailing
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Turbines market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Turbines market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Turbines Market Share Analysis
