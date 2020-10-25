Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are remotely piloted aerial vehicles that have significant roles in defense as well as commercial sectors.

Thus, increasing use of UAVs in commercial and military applications is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the UAV market.

The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 17570 million by 2026, from US$ 16040 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.8%% during 2021-2026.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

GENERAL ATOMICS

NORTHROP GRUMMAN

ELBIT

ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES

AEROVIRONMENT

LOCKHEED MARTIN

BOEING

AERONAUTICS

SAAB

THALES

DJI

PARROT

3D ROBOTICS

Fixed-Wing UAV

Many Rotor UAV

Single Rotor UAV

Mixed VTOL UAV

Civil

Commercial

Military

