Global Torque Sensors Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Torque Sensors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Torque Sensors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Torque sensor is the measurement of torsional moment perception on various rotating or non-rotating mechanical parts.A torque sensor converts a physical change in torque to an accurate electrical signal.

Torque sensors are being increasingly used on the account of teri expanding application across various industries such as healthcare, and automotive among others.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Torque Sensors Market

The global Torque Sensors market size is projected to reach US$ 8687 million by 2026, from US$ 8285.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5%% during 2021-2026.

Global Torque Sensors Scope and Segment

Torque Sensors market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Torque Sensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kistler

Honeywell International

DATUM ELECTRONICS

PCB Piezotronics

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology

DEPRAG SCHULZ

Crane Electronics

…

Torque Sensors Breakdown Data by Type

Reaction Torque Sensor

Rotary Torque Sensor

Super Acoustic Wave (SAW) Torque Sensor

Optical Torque Sensor

Others

Torque Sensors Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Torque Sensors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Torque Sensors market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Torque Sensors Market Share Analysis

