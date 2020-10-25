Global Video Surveillance Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Video Surveillance Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Video Surveillance Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Video Surveillance is an important part of the security system. The traditional monitoring system includes front-end camera, transmission cable and video monitoring platform.
The video surveillance equipment and services market has been primarily driven by increasing need to secure various buildings, sites and premises.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Video Surveillance Equipment Market
The global Video Surveillance Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Video Surveillance Equipment Scope and Segment
Video Surveillance Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Video Surveillance Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Tyco International
Hikvision Digital Technology
United Technology
Axis Communications
Zhejiang Dahua Technology
ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services
Bosch Security Systems
Brivo Syste
Video Surveillance Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Front-End Camera
Transmission Cable
Video Monitoring Platform
Video Surveillance Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Residential
Retail
Enterprise
Transport
Hotel
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Video Surveillance Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Video Surveillance Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Video Surveillance Equipment Market Share Analysis
