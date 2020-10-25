Global Smart Handle Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Smart Handle market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Smart Handle market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

These smart handles are used in the form of exterior door handles that comprise of a lock/ unlock sensor, transmitting antenna and sensor detection circuit.

North America is expected to see a surge in demand for smart handles.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smart Handle Market

The global Smart Handle market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Smart Handle Scope and Segment

Smart Handle market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Handle market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ZF Friedrichshafen

Aisin Seiki

Silca

Denso

Valeo

Tokai Rika

Continental

Hyundai MOBIS

Mitsubishi Electric

Honeywell International

Vivint

Kwikset

Schlage

Smart Handle Breakdown Data by Type

Active Smart Handle

Passive Smart Handle

Smart Handle Breakdown Data by Application

Critical Infrastructure

Residential

Enterprise

Hospitality

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Smart Handle market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Smart Handle market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Smart Handle Market Share Analysis

