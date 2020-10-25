Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Small-unmanned aerial vehicle is a small aircraft, which fly without direct human contact and is controlled by the remote control.

The growing terrorism attacks need higher security requirements make small-unmanned aerial vehicle as the best alternative to use. This leads to drive the demand of small-unmanned aerial vehicle market, specifically in Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market

The global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Scope and Segment

Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Aeronautics

AeroVironment

Airbus

The Boeing

Elbit Systems

Leonardo

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin

Textron

Xi’an Aisheng (ASN) Technology

SAAB

Thales

Microdrones

Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Breakdown Data by Type

Light Fixed-Wing SUAV

Heavy Fixed-Wing SUAV

Multi-Rotor VTOL SUAV

Nano SUAV

Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Breakdown Data by Application

Civil

Military

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market Share Analysis

