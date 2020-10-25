Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An unmanned submarine is a military weapon in the sea.It’s actually a robot working in the sea.

The dynamic growth of certain UMV submarkets, continued US integration of UMVs into military doctrine and the increased use of mines and underwater-improvised explosive devices (U-IED) will ensure sustained market growth in the long term.

The global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Scope and Segment

Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Autonomous Surface Vehicles

Atlas Elektronik

BAE Systems

Bluefin Robotics

The Boeing

ECA Group

Kongsberg Gruppen

Lockheed Martin

Oceaneering International

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Saab Group

Textron

Thales Group

Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Breakdown Data by Type

Cable Remote Control Type

Semi-Floating Semi-Submersible Type

Self-Supporting Type

Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Breakdown Data by Application

Civil

Military

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

