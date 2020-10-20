Global Vibratory Hammer Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Vibratory Hammer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Vibratory Hammer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A vibratory hammer is an equipment/tool utilized to drive piles in/out of the ground for various applications, such as building bridges, buildings, rail, walls, roads, marine docks and several other types of foundations. Traditionally, pile drivers are used instead of vibratory hammers for these applications. However, due to various advantages of vibratory hammers, such as fast operation, light weight, environmental protection, etc., they are preferred over traditional pile drivers.

The global construction industry is registering steady growth due to high rate of urbanization and increasing demand for roads, rails, buildings, etc. due to the growth in population. Governments of various economies across the globe are focusing on development of transportation infrastructure. Such initiatives by various governments will boost construction projects across the globe and in turn, result in growth of foundation work, which in turn, will fuel the demand for vibratory hammers. Moreover, technological advancements in hydraulic fracturing have resulted in a major shift from conventional utilities production to non-conventional shale gas and tight oil production. Growing production of shale gas and tight oil, especially in the U.S. and Canada, is expected to result in an increase in foundation works for production facilities of shale gas and tight oil and thus, is likely to amplify the demand for vibratory hammers.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

0-1000KN

1000-2000KN

2000-3000KN

3000-4000KN

4000KN and Above

By Application:

Construction

Residential

Non-Residential

Infrastructural

Offshore

Oil and Gas

Wind

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Vibratory Hammer market are:

BAUER Maschinen

Liebherr

ThyssenKrupp Infrastructure

MOVAX

Dieseko

American Piledriving Equipment

Yongan Machinery

Liyuan Hydraulic Machinery

EMS

International Construction Equipment

OMS Pile Driving Equipment

Hercules Machinery

Xuzhou Hercules Machine Manufacture

Hydraulic Power Systems

ABI Equipment

PTC (Fayat Group)

Les Produits Gilbert

Shinsegae Power Equip Industrial

