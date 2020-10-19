Global UV-C Lamps Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global UV-C Lamps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global UV-C Lamps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

UVC refers to ultraviolet light with wavelengths between 200 – 280 nanometers (nm). UVC lamps generate energy within the UV spectrum to eliminate viruses, bacteria, fungi and harmful microorganisms. UV-C lamps used in water and air disinfection etc units.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global UV-C Lamps Market

The global UV-C Lamps market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global UV-C Lamps Scope and Segment

The global UV-C Lamps market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UV-C Lamps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

6W

12W

24W

36W

48W

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Air Sterilization

Surface Sterilization

Water Sterilization

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the UV-C Lamps market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The UV-C Lamps key manufacturers in this market include:

Philips

Osram

Sankyo Denki Co

UVC Spectrum

ZED GmbH

