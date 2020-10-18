Global and United States Permeable Pavement Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Permeable Pavement Materials market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Permeable Pavement Materials market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Permeable Pavement is a specific type of pavement with a high porosity that allows rainwater to pass through it into the ground below. Pervious pavement is made of either pervious asphalt or pervious concrete. Both materials resemble conventional asphalt and concrete, but have more air spaces that allow water to pass through the pavement into a reservoir base of crushed aggregate, then infiltrate into the ground. Pervious pavement is designed to accept precipitation only and is typically thicker than traditional concrete to support the same loads. This report focuses on the Pervious Pavement materials.

Segment by Type, the Permeable Pavement Materials market is segmented into

Pervious Concrete

Porous Asphalt

Segment by Application, the Permeable Pavement Materials market is segmented into

Municipal Infrastructure

Commercial Infrastructure

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Permeable Pavement Materials market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Permeable Pavement Materials market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Permeable Pavement Materials Market Share Analysis

Permeable Pavement Materials market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Permeable Pavement Materials business, the date to enter into the Permeable Pavement Materials market, Permeable Pavement Materials product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

LafargeHolcim

Cemex

CRH

BASF

Sika

Chaney

Boral

U.S. Concrete

CNBM

China West Construction

