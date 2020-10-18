Global and China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cosmetic products need to be preserved in order to prevent microbial spoilage that would make the product unsafe for consumers. Preservatives play a very important function in products containing water: they kill microorganisms and water-borne bacteria and prevent the growth of bacteria, mold, and yeast. If a product contains water (including hydrosols, floral water, and aloe vera juice, all of which contain water), a preservative is essential to help prevent microbes from growing.

Segment by Type, the Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market is segmented into

Lipids

Acids

Alcohols

Others

Segment by Application, the Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market is segmented into

Facial Skin Care Products

Body Care Products

Make-up Products

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics Market Share Analysis

Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics business, the date to enter into the Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics market, Natural Preservatives in Cosmetics product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Dow

Lonza Group

BASF

Clariant

Symrise AG

Chemipol

Ashland

DSM

Celanese

Eastman Chemical

Lanxess

Cargill

