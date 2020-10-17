Global Sludge Dewatering Geotextile Tubes Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Sludge Dewatering Geotextile Tubes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sludge Dewatering Geotextile Tubes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sludge Dewatering Geotextile Tubes (also known as sludge tubes, geotubes, or dewatering tubes) are ideal for large dewatering or sludge removal projects. Geotextile tubes feature significantly larger dimensions and use higher strength woven geotextile fabric rather than the standard nonwoven fabric of Dewatering Bags. The construction allows large amounts of sludge and silt to be easily removed without having to constantly change or replace bags.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Woven

Nonwoven

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Wastewater Treatment

Remediation of Agricultural

Pulp and Paper

Construction Dewatering

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Sludge Dewatering Geotextile Tubes market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Sludge Dewatering Geotextile Tubes key manufacturers in this market include:

Geo-Synthetics

TenCate Geosynthetics

Huesker

Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd.

Maccaferri

ACE Geosynthetics

Titan Environmental Containment

Flexituff Ventures International Limited

NAUE GmbH＆Co.KG

US Fabrics

