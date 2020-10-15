Global and United States Antithrombin Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Antithrombin market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Antithrombin market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Antithrombin (AT) is a small protein molecule that inactivates several enzymes of the coagulation system. Antithrombin is a glycoprotein produced by the liver and consists of 432 amino acids. It contains three disulfide bonds and a total of four possible glycosylation sites. α-Antithrombin is the dominant form of antithrombin found in blood plasma and has an oligosaccharide occupying each of its four glycosylation sites.

Antithrombin I (AT I) refers to the absorption of thrombin onto fibrin after thrombin has activated fibrinogen. Antithrombin II (AT II) refers to a cofactor in plasma, which together with heparin interferes with the interaction of thrombin and fibrinogen. Antithrombin III (AT III) refers to a substance in plasma that inactivates thrombin. Antithrombin IV (AT IV) refers to an antithrombin that becomes activated during and shortly after blood coagulation.Only AT III and possibly AT I are medically significant. AT III is generally referred to solely as “Antithrombin” and it is Antithrombin III that is discussed in this article.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Antithrombin Market

This report focuses on global and United States Antithrombin QYR Global and United States market.

The global Antithrombin market size is projected to reach US$ 538.1 million by 2026, from US$ 442.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Antithrombin Scope and Market Size

Antithrombin market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antithrombin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Antithrombin market is segmented into

Liquid

Lyophilized

Segment by Application, the Antithrombin market is segmented into

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Research

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Antithrombin market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Antithrombin market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Antithrombin Market Share Analysis

Antithrombin market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Antithrombin business, the date to enter into the Antithrombin market, Antithrombin product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Grifols

rEVO Biologics Inc.

Takeda

Kedrion S.p.A.

CSL Limited

Scripps Laboratories Inc.

Lee Biosolutions

…

