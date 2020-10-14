Global and Japan Glycyrrhizinate Extract Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Glycyrrhizinate Extract market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Glycyrrhizinate Extract market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Glycyrrhizinate Extract is brown extract, the main component is sophora flavescens alkaloid sophora fruit alkaloid and other alkaloids.
The global Glycyrrhizinate Extract market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Glycyrrhizinate Extract market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application.
Segment by Type, the Glycyrrhizinate Extract market is segmented into
High Purity
Low Purity
Segment by Application, the Glycyrrhizinate Extract market is segmented into
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Biological Pesticide
Others
The Glycyrrhizinate Extract market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Glycyrrhizinate Extract market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Glycyrrhizinate Extract market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players.
The major vendors covered:
Tiansheng Pharmaceuticals
Shannxi Zhongxin Biotechnologies
Xi ‘an Zhuorui Biotechnology Co., LTD
Harbin Aolin Pharmaceutical Co., LTD
Xi ‘an Yuansen Biological Technology Co., LTD
Ruihong Bio-technique
ATP Glycyrrhizinate Center
Mafco Magnasweet
Alps Pharmaceutical Ind
GFN-Selco
Artec Chemical
Nikkol
Uniproma Chemical
