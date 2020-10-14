Global and China Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Diethylene Glycol is colorless in room temperature, moisture absorption, basically no smell of viscous liquid, sweet, with water, alcohol, ether and acetone miscibility.

Diethylene Glycol can be used as antifreeze.Diethylene glycol is the common use of the chemical raw materials, it can be used as a dissolve nitrocellulose, resin, dye, oil and other organic compounds, solvents.It is also used as wetting agent, used in tobacco, cork, printing ink and adhesive.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market

This report focuses on global and China Diethylene Glycol (DEG) QYR Global and China market.

The global Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Scope and Market Size

Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market is segmented into

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Segment by Application, the Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market is segmented into

Paints&Coatings

Adhesives

Plastics

Personal Care

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market Share Analysis

Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Diethylene Glycol (DEG) business, the date to enter into the Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market, Diethylene Glycol (DEG) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

SINOPEC

Shell

Reliance Industries

SABIC

The Kuwait Olefins

Formosa Plastics

TOC Glycol Company Limited

Huntsman

DowDuPont

Alberta & Orient Glycol

Indorama Ventures

