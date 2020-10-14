Global and China Lithium Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Lithium market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Lithium market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Lithium is an alkali metal that is soft, silvery, highly reactive and is used as a heat transfer medium in thermonuclear weapons, batteries, lubricants, various alloys, ceramics, and optical glass.
The global lithium market is expected to grow in future due to decreasing lithium-ion battery costs, growth in energy storage system, growth in electric vehicles market.
The global Lithium market size is projected to reach US$ 5724.1 million by 2026, from US$ 3591.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026.
Lithium market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lithium market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Lithium market is segmented into
Anhydrous Lithium Hydroxide
Lithium Niobate
Lithium Tantalate
Segment by Application, the Lithium market is segmented into
Industrial
Manufacturing
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Lithium market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Lithium market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Lithium Market Share Analysis
Lithium market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Lithium business, the date to enter into the Lithium market, Lithium product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Albemarle
SQM
FMC
Orocobre Limited
…
