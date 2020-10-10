Global and Japan Horizontal Thin Film Dryers Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Horizontal Thin Film Dryers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Horizontal Thin Film Dryers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Horizontal thin film dryers are continuously operating contact dryers and are used for a broad range of applications under vacuum, atmospheric pressure and overpressure. They consist of a horizontally arranged heated shell with end covers and a rotor with bolted-on blades. The wet product fed through the inlet nozzle is picked up by the rotor blades, applied on the hot wall and simultaneously conveyed towards the outlet nozzle at the opposite end of the body.

Segment by Type, the Horizontal Thin Film Dryers market is segmented into

Diameter 500 Below

Diameter 500-1000

Diameter 1000 Above

Segment by Application, the Horizontal Thin Film Dryers market is segmented into

Environment

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Horizontal Thin Film Dryers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Horizontal Thin Film Dryers market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Buss-SMS-Canzler GmbH

GIG Karasek (Dr. Aichhorn Group)

LCI Corporation (Nederman Group)

VTA

3V Tech

Technoforce

Pfaudler

Artisan Industries

Chem Process Systems

Wuxi Lima Chemical Machinery

Wuxi Haiyuan Biochemical Equipment

