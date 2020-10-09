Global and China Pool Filters Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Pool Filters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Pool Filters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pool filters are equipments attached into a pool’s plumbing network. They are a type of water filter that removes impurities from the pool by means of a physical barrier. They capture both large and small particles and are a pool’s first barrier against water contaminants.

There are 3 common swimming pool filter types namely: sand filters, cartridge filters, and DE filters. Each type has its own pros and cons, but when used properly, any of the three will do an excellent job of keeping your pool clear and free of all but the smallest particles.

Segment by Type, the Pool Filters market is segmented into

Sand filters

Cartridge filters

Segment by Application, the Pool Filters market is segmented into

Commerical Pool

Residential Pool

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Pool Filters market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Pool Filters market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Unicel

Poolmaster

Hayward

Poolman

FlowXtreme

Jandy

Blue Wave

Sta-Rite

Pentair

Pleatco

